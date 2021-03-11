By Orjime Moses, Abuja

A former deputy governor of Kaduna State, James Bawa Magaji has

said that returning the £4.2 million looted by James Ibori to Delta

state will encourage corruption.

The United Kingdom had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nigeria to return the sum of £4.2 million assets stolen by former

Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

There has been debate over the ownership of the money. While the

federal government has announced plans on how the money will be spent, the Delta state government said it will claim the money in court. The House of Representatives has also asked the executive to put on hold the proposed spending of the money.

But adding his voice into the debate, Magaji, said he supports the federal government’s plan to invest the Ibori looted funds and other expected stolen funds to be repatriated to the

country.

The former deputy governor said the money doesn’t belong to Delta State, “because it was long lost, and I doubt if any government after Ibori lodged a formal complaint with EFCC, the police or any of the security agencies.

“Returning the money to Delta State will encourage corruption and make a laughing stock of our fight against corruption. Seizing of the money

will improve our electoral process especially at state level by discouraging the practice whereby outgoing governors, by hook or crook, impose successors, whom they believe will cover their ‘back’

after they leave office.”

Magaji further said there is no guarantee that the money if returned to Delta State will not go the same way as before or worse still, find its way back to the culprit.

“Nothing is impossible. This is Nigeria! Consequently, let’s please allow common sense to prevail over the current heated agitations and rhetoric. It is impossible to wake up from nowhere and lay claim to

what you never reported missing, for a period as long as 14 years. And as lawyers will argue, the matter is ‘Statute barred’. Besides this will serve as a deterrent to other succeeding officials who rather than report corruption as discovered become accomplices through

concealment of crime,” Magaji added.