Two years ago, precisely 2018, the federal government announced that it has begun the process for the partial commercialisation of four River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) in the country. These are the Niger-Delta, Sokoto-Rima, Ogun-Osun, and Upper Niger River Basin Development Authorities.

The government said its action was predicated on the need to reinvigorate the river basins and get them working again to achieve their set objectives.

Good decision one would say. In Nigeria there are eight main river basins, these are: the Benue, Delta and Cross Rivers, the Imo-Anambra, Hadejia-Chad, Sokoto-Rima, Niger, Owena and Ogun, and Osun Basins.

Looking at the objectives of the RBDAs and their geographical coverage, one can confidently say that Nigeria was ready to achieve the goal of rural transformation and food sufficiency.

However, it is sad to note that many years, in fact over four decades after, the RBDAs have not been able to make reasonable impact on the development of the nation.

The reason for this has been attributed to policy somersault, corruption as well as economic recession as a result of constant fluctuations in the global crude oil price which dwindled the budgetary allocation and implementation of RBDAs objectives.

It is,however, instructive to note that the major issue is policy inconsistency. Every government that comes, begins its own programme instead of consolidating on the existing one.

Between 1976 when the law establishing 11 river basin developing authorities was enacted and now, Nigeria has experimented with many other agricultural development programmes, such as Operation Feed The Nation, Green Revolution, School-to-Land, Directorate of Food Roads and Rural Infrastructure(DFRRI); Agricultural Transformation Agenda and the green alternative.

All of these ought to have taken their root from and could have been enhanced by an efficient river basin development authority.

What exactly was the river basins set up to do? Essentially they were to accelerate agricultural development, improve power generation, improve navigation as well as improve rural development among other development indicators.

At the outset of the river basin development authorities, many rural communities were opened up with the springing up of micro agro-allied industries for the processing of agricultural produce, there was a sudden rise in the volume of agricultural produce, many people, particularly school leavers were employed to work in the farms and factories. But all these were lost as soon as subsequent administrations felt that, that was not a priority to them and the river basins were neglected.

Today, Nigeria is still struggling with high rate of unemployment, neglect of the rural areas, poor power generation and food security is still an issue with high food import bills.

We are of the view that if this administration is serious about ensuring food security for this nation through agricultural transformation, or creating employment for the teaming unemployed youths, or even, its most talked about diversification of the economy, the first place to start is the revamping of the river basin development authorities.

With efficient and functional river basins, Nigeria can effectively embark on an all year round farming through irrigation. This alone will ensure that food crops which we now treat as seasonal crops, would be available all year round. The problem of scarcity which lead to high prices will go.

Again, with emphasis on irrigation farming, the recurrent challenge of flooding and washing away of farmlands would be minimised as farmers can comfortably shift their attention to dry season farming, while reducing the clamour for farming only during the wet season.

We call on the authorities as they begin this commercialisation process, which in the first place was to breathe a new life into the river basins, to consider only genuine investors with interest and track record of involvement in agriculture.

We should avoid the pit falls of the power sector privatisation which many years after the new owners took over, government is still subsidising their operations.

Agriculture provides solution to many economic problems.

Can we trust the words of the Water Resources minister, Suleiman Adamu, who said this year, the federal government was going to work towards addressing the questions of the River Basin Authorities activities in the country, promising that a lot of things are going on towards revitalising them?

Nigeria is blessed with thousands of miles of river banks with over 30 main river bodies. With the advancement in technology, we should take advantage of this all important natural resource to improve the standard of living of the people and grow the economy.