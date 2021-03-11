By EMAMEH GABRIEL |

Revenue generating agencies of the federal government have refused to reconcile their accounts since the introduction of Treasury Single Account (TSA).

The situation, the Senate pointed out yesterday, has become a source of worry for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chairman of the Senate committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, told journalists at the National Assembly that the committee has commenced a full-blown investigation into the activities of the agencies with a view to ascertaining the causes of recurrence of budget deficits.

He said the exercise is a way of looking inward to ensure that what ought to come to the government comes to it.

Senator Adeola expressed regret that since the implementation of the TSA by the President Buhari administration in 2015, which was meant to block leakages and improve revenue generation into the federation account, there had not been any reconciliation done by revenue generating agencies of the government.

He disclosed that his committee has invited the Accountant-general of the Federation to give a detailed report of remittances and that it would also be relying on international auditors to handle an independent investigation.

He said, “I want you to put it on record that since the inception of TSA, there has not been any reconciliation done in this regard. And I believe if we are going to be crucifying, bringing the revenue generating agencies to book concerning how much was generated, how much was expended, it is only good that there should of accounts between that agency that receives the money, which is the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of these revenue generating agencies and the Accountant General of the federation who is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that this revenue goes into the bank.

“It is only fair for us to ask for a proper reconciliation of that account through an independent auditor, not an auditor appointed by the federal government but a consultant of repute to give us a true position of the treasury single account from inception to date.

“I think if we have that it will serve as a key guidance for us to look into the activities of all revenue generating agencies because they might come to us and claim that they have put in about N5 billion into the account whereas that may not be the correct amount.”

Asked if there would be the political will to carry out the investigation to the later and why the preference for International auditors, he said it was the wish of President Buhari to increase revenue generation, just as his body language has shown that he is not happy with them.

The lawmaker noted: “Why have we chosen to engage an independent body is that part and parcel of the day to day activities of government is for us to have an independent investigation that we can actually rely on.

“If you were there when the President assented to the current budget, his comment about revenue generation agencies, you will agree with me that he is in support of what we are going to do. If he could make that comment, it shows that he is in support, because I know from his heart, he is not happy with the activities of revenue generating agencies.”