By Salifu Usman, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for its initiative at weaning itself of government fund by generating revenue for its activities.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed conveyed the President’s message during the courtesy visit of the board and management of NAHCON to her office.

She said the President always single out the commission for praises during the Federal Executive Council meetings as a pace setter in self – sustainability and had always recommend the commission as example for other government agencies to emulate.

The minister in statement issued by Mousa Ubandawaki, assistant director of information, NAHCON, also lauded the commission for the introduction of Hajj Savings Scheme in the country which she said will go a long way to help many indigent Muslims to perform the Holy pilgrimage without depending on their relations or government

The Minister further gave kudos to the management team for embarking on the exercise to revive and convert some of its moribond properties into alternative revenue yielding source to boost its income to execute some of its programs.

She assured that the Ministry was ready to support the commission wherever necessary to achieve its desired goals and objectives.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman /CEO of NAHCON, Alh. Zikirullah Kunle Hassan had intimated the Minister of the various programmes and policies being pursued by the board particularly the Hajj Savings scheme, Hajj Training Institute and the Digital Transformation Agenda which are aimed at positioning the commission in global Hajj affairs as well as professionalizing Hajj administration in the country

Those on the entourage of the Chairman”s are the Commissioner PPMF, Alh Nura Yakassai, commissioner PRSILS, Sheikh Suleman Momoh,, Director Administration and Human Resources, Xr6 Ibrahim Sodangi, Deputy Director, Finance and Account Alh Abdul salam Olalere and the Deputy Director, Audit Alh Abdullateef Abiodun Onimago among others.