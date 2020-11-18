To ensure accountability and transparency under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Garus Gololo, has called for the probe of some ministers and permanent secretaries.

Gololo was reacting to the call from the Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC), that the Acting Auditor-General of the Federation, Mr Adolphus Aghughu should probe the financial transactions of big revenue generation agencies in the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide had specifically requested for holistic and comprehensive auditing of the accounts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Authority (NIMASA), among others.

Responding to questions from newsmen in Abuja, Gololo said, there are some ministers and permanent secretaries under the present administration that should be probed too.

Though Gololo did not mention any ministry in particular, he said, despite huge budgetary allocations to those ministries, departments and agencies every year, there are little or nothing to show for it.

“The success of this government does not depend on the Presidency alone. Let the ministers invite the President to go and commission completed projects across the country. Let them show us what they have been using our money for,” Gololo said.

He appreciated the determination of the President to expose and probe the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal and the former Acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, urging that same searchlight be beamed on other appointees of the government.

“In addition to that, I would also want the various allegations of budget padding, contracts inflation, constituency projects siphoning and others mounting on members of the National Assembly probed.

“If the President must succeed in his quest to get this country rid of corrupt eggs, then it must be holistic, so as to have a clean record of achievements,” Gololo added.

The APC chieftain, while throwing his weight behind the many empowerment programs of the Buhari-led administration, also called on the President to ensure strict supervisions of the process, so as not to taunt his image.