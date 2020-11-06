by Chinelo Chikelu

The Buhari In Us is a motivational pocketbook for Buhari loyalists. As the author Abdullahi Haruna wrote he is unapologetically obsessed with Buhari. So, one is forewarned of the flowery tones of the content.

Published in 2019, the 122 paged book is a collection of 42 writings trailing the incumbent president activities from his resumption of office. Each piece’s tone and topic addressed the rising issues of its time in favour of the author’s man.

The author’s skill in public relations shines through his flowery language, his flair for literature depicted in the lyricism of his words. He begins each piece raising the bone of contention by Buhari’s detractors followed by a refutation of the assertions or pernicious hearsay.

Haruna or Haruspice to his audience, admits in the piece Why I Am A Buharist his fixation with his principal began in early 2003, when he stumbled upon an older publication by the ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo which described the incumbent in superlative qualities. He was, however, sold on Buhari’s integrity when an inquiry from a relative revealed that during his military regime in 1983, Buhari had ordered and repaid N1 deductions from workers’ salaries to address the financial crunch at the time. For the political commentator and publisher of World Entourage Magazine that sealed his loyalty for the incumbent whom he has never doubted his ability to pilot the affairs of the country successfully in spite of appearances and his detractors. Haruna implied that time and patience is required to reaping the benefits of economic diversification, debt-freedom, and infrastructure maintenance sown by President Buhari. True loyalists should not backtrack or waver because their expectations of the presidency are yet to be achieved.

What separates him from the non-loyalists is his, “I go with you to the end and never halfway” phi philosophy. His defense of the incumbent against his oppositions with arguments of his predecessors’ performances in those areas proves that loyalty.

Rendered in free, flowery prose in enjambment style, the ePublication holds quality images of the subject of discuss juxtaposed to the text. Placement of corresponding photos with issues broached in particular pieces showed an attention to details.