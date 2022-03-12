Borno, Yobe , Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and indeed Taraba are States in Nigeria with great potentials to increase their Agricultural production and agro- businesses remain their main occupation.

However, these six Northeastern States have also recently experienced severe internal conflict arising from the over decade Boko Haram/ ISWAP insurgency, which have negatively affected Agricultural productivity and investment resulting in massive displacement.

Prior to the insurgency in 2009, the Northeast region especially Borno State, was already considered as the fastest growing region in western Sudan and sub- saharan Africa with its capital of Maiduguri booming as far as urbanisation is concerned due to the high level of Agricultural businesses, but the insurgency disrupted the well established agricultural value chains.

Indeed, the hazard caused by the Boko Haram insurgency is not only felt in Nigeria but in some other parts of Africa. Cameroon and Chad, sharing border with Nigeria in the Northeast, are also affected as their traders can no longer come to Maiduguri to buy and sell.

According to the Sole Administrator, Borno State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture ( BOCCIMA ) , Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi, the whole of Northeast was an agrarian area and the major source of livelihoods of people especially, those in the rural areas, who are more in number was Agriculture.

BOCCIMA added that the insurgency had adversely affected their ability including access to their farmlands for years particularly, in Borno State where farming activities fell 10 percent of its level before the insurgency.

He noted that it was in 2021 that revival of farming activities began because more areas have been liberated, adding that even the terrorists are facing fighting fatigue that have reduced their activities and allowed farming activities to continue.

Ashemi however said with the creation of the North East Development Commission ( NEDC ) in addition to efforts of the various governments in the Northeast to revive Agricultural activities following the emerging, hope is returning back to the glorious days is at hand.

The BOCCIMA Boss however urged the NEDC to implement its Agricultural programme for the Northeast diligently with transparency, noting that when that is done, those groups or strata of society for which the programme is intended are also taken along in the preparation and implementation so that it will have greater effect.

Meanwhile speaking with our correspondent, the Managing Director NEDC , Dr. Mohammed Alkali, said the region had faced devastating situation in its Agricultural activities when the Commission was established to restore means of livelihood and fast track development in virtually all facets of life.

Alkali said in addressing the needs and problems of the people in the region, NEDC came up with aggressive Agricultural integrated programme designed to revive the Agricultural economy of the region through massive food production for consumption and event export.

He said the programme involves the provision of Agricultural Machineries and Equipment, seeds , fertiliser, Agrochemicals and other logistics to enhance the production capacity of small holder farmers in the region and enable them improve their livelihood.

Alkali said the Commission knowing the commanding role Agriculture plays in the economy of Borno and the Northeast Zone will support the State in whatever way to boost Agricultural production.

He said for a start , the State will be receiving some farm inputs including 1, 500 bags of improved rice seeds , 4,500 bags of foliar fertiliser, 465 cartons of herbicides, 1500 bottles of fungicides and 250 portions of Chile pepper seeds as well as assortment of farm machinery and other logistics.

Alkali said in Yobe Agriculture is the mainstay of the economy, endowed with vast Agricultural and livestock in Northeastern region of the country, with farming, fishing and livestock rearing employing about 245, 478 people, representing 26.6 labour force of the State.

He said in order to enhance the production capacity of small holder farmers in the State, NEDC launched its Agric- Integrated programme with the distribution of equipment and machinery as well as farm inputs including 1500 bags bags of improved rice seeds, 4500 bags of fertiliser, 465 cartons of herbicides and 1500 bottles of fungicides.

He said NEDC realising Adamawa’s potentials of producing groundnut, cotton, onions, maize , yam, cassava, guinea corn, millet and rice devised means of assisting smallholder farmers in the state to boost their Agri-businesses online with the Agric- Integrated Programme of the Commission.

He noted that the recent “ EndSARS” protests that took place in the State, all the Commission’s inputs and equipment stored in the Adamawa State Ministry of Agriculture facility in Kofare, were looted .

He said but determined not to leave the State behind, the Commission ordered for replacement of all the farm inputs for onward distribution to small holder farmers in the State, adding that they included 1500 bags of improved rice seeds , 4500 bags of fertiliser, 645 cartons of herbicides and 1500 bottles of fungicides.

He said like Adamawa, knowing that the major occupation of the people of Taraba State is Agriculture as the State produce cash crops like coffee, tea, groundnuts, maize , rice , yam among others, NEDC acknowledging this potentials fully identified with the state and extended its hands of support and assistance to the smallholder farmers in order to boost their production capacity.

Alkali said the state recieved 10 planters, 8 trans-planters , 10 4-wheel tractors , 10 boom sprayers , 18 trailer bodies and quantities of 3-wheel tractors from the Commission, 28 tool boxes , 2 iron bull tractors, 10 disk plough, adding that other items donated included 1500 improved rice seeds, 4500 bags of assorted fertilisers, herbicides and insecticides.

He said:” Bauchi State, nicknamed “ Pearl of Tourism “, is already feeling the impact of NEDC Agric- Integrated Programme after receiving some Agricultural equipment which included 10 tractors, 28 deep plough tractors, 10 planters , 10 boom sprayers , 18 trailer bodies and quantities of 3-wheel tractors from the Commission.

“ Other items donated included 1500 bags of improved rice seeds, 4500 bags of assorted fertilisers , 315 bottles of herbicides, 1500 bottles of fungicides and 1500 bottles of Mancozeb.

“In Gombe , NEDC also set machinery in motion for a massive intervention in the Agricultural sector in other to revive and boost farming activities across the state. The State recieved it’s own share of Agricultural machineries and equipment as well as agrochemicals including 1500 improved rice seeds, 4500 bags of fertiliser, 465 cartons of herbicides and 1500 bottles of fungicides for distribution to its smallholder farmers.”

Alkali while noting that the intervention in Agricultural sector in the Northeast is continous project, said it is the desire of the Commission to hasten the revival of Agricultural activities in the region which in turn , will lead to economic recovery and prosperity.