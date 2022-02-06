The Music Ministry of Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC) releases her debut single “Still Able” on 6 February, 2022.

The single’s debut which coincides with the church 5th anniversary, is a divine sound birthed out of the revelation that Jesus Christ is “Still Able” to do exceedingly abundantly above all we think, regardless of the different experiences we face in life.

In a statement, the Choir’s Music Director, Pastor Princely Abutu, said, “ This is a sound that will set hearts ablaze in Faith, to believe God again for the fulfilment of every word of prophecy. We have seen with physical proofs that Jesus Christ is still in the business of doing miracles, signs and wonders in our day. This SOUND is released as a testament to the Truth that Jesus is FOREVER ABLE. “

Still Able is the Choir’s first single from their upcoming album of original songs written and composed by members of the Choir.

“Still Able” will debut on all streaming platforms on 6 February, 2022.

