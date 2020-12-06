ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The former ACN Presidential Aspirant, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu has said enough is enough of politicians feeding fat on internal wrangling in the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa state.

Ribadu told his supporters at the ADC state party office in Yola, that the politicians he tagged as ‘divisors’ in the party should have a rethink, as the guinuine party founders have resolved to bring unity and develop the party.

According to him, the ‘party ‘divisors’ use religion and ethnicity to get cheap and short way to power which they don’t deserve.

He said that since former Governor Murtala Nyako administration, the glory of the state has been thwarted, hence the need for the party to remain united.

Alhaji Kugama Mijiyawa, ADC stakeholder, promised to liase with former Gov Murtala Nyako for the final endorsement of the merger.

On the issue of imposition of candidates, Kugama lamented that it should not be tolerated for the planned merger to move the party to greater heights.

He cautioned against Abuja politicians, who are indigens of the state against injustice in the new merger.

“We are forced to return to APC to salvage the state from past bad leadership.

“We must go back to drawing board and start a fresh.

“We are the original owner of APC in Adamawa and are ready to work to reposition it on its right track again.

.”We need to work hard to get to where we were before”.

The former EFCC Boss revealed that, he had been working behind the scene to actuallize merger as every member of ADC is either connected or indirectly APC loyalists.

In his response, ADC state party chairman, Yahaya Hamanjulde, pleadged to synergize with the grassroots and study the request before fixing date for the defection.