Dr Cosmas Maduka is the founder, president and chairman of the Coscharis Group, an indigenous conglomerate with diverse interest in manufacturing, ICT, petrochemical, automobile sales and services, agric and agro Allied business sectors, among others. In this interview with ANTHONY AWUNOR, the business magnate speaks on his farm, government policies and the economy.

How is Coscharis Farm in Anaku, Anambra state contributing to food production and availability in the Eastern region and the country as a whole?

We are making tremendous progress. Last year was our first year of doing two-season farming, because we spent N3.5 billion to do irrigation covering 27 kilometres. We built eight pump stations connecting water from Oji River that is supplied by Anambra River, and we take water across 27 kilometres into the farm. So, this year, we did our first dry season farming. That is why to do rice farming at has remained a huge task.

The managing director of Access Bank through which we accessed about N7 billion facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) visited the farm with helicopter and marvelled. The governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, has also visited twice. Both the former minister of agriculture and the current one have been there too. Audu Ogbeh came with the then governor of Kebbi State and the CBN governor. They marvelled at what they saw on ground to the fact that they said, ‘we have been seeing farms, but today, we have seen a big one.’

The total road network is over 200 kilometres. I always hear people ask: ‘Where do you get that kind of land in Anamba State?’ It is a village in the riveline area of Anaku. You won’t believe it exists. It is the power of vision. This land was acquired over 30 years ago from three major sources: Life Breweries of Onitsha, Bravo, Rojenny and the villagers. Different lands put together. I have always known that this is where I would one day retire. A well articulated plan. To cut and move trees out of this piece of land cost over a billion naira, because it is a virgin forest that has never been habited in life.

To level the ground is one of the most difficult preparations of the farm.You have to build roads so that vehicles will come in and be able to discharge the proceeds to move them to the mill. We haven’t seen any model of that farm. My consultants are from Australia who came and did all these plans and we moved into action. Coscharis is known for excellence. We don’t rush into things. When we went into automobile, we said we were going to set a standard by which other automobile companies in Nigeria would be judged by.

If I show you the equipment we have, you will wonder if we are into construction. No contractor has the level of equipment that we have in the farm: Eight escavators, many bulldozers, and graders, and many others, are there, because we are building roads, cutting mountains and leveling them, putting them in the right shape and also moving tons of sand, so as to level the ground.

Rice is a crop that grows on mud. So, you make the ground muddy with water and plant this weed on it, it will grow and give you everything it requires. Rice is such that 120 days subject to the grain you are planting; you can harvest and plant another. So you can do three seasons. We were doing only rainy season farming from 2015 to 2017, depending on the weather. In the last three years, we have constantly had flood damage our crop. Even though we have a dyke that is 25 metres, the water level went above the dyke and it overflowed. We are going to raise the dyke to about 30 metres round the farm. The problem is that because we have had flooding for three consecutive years, I am not sure any insurance company will be willing to insure us again. It is clear to us that irrigation is key.

In the northern part of this country for instance, government/ private organisaations sponsored 90 percent of irrigation that were done there. But we at Coscharis organisation spent over N3.5 billion to do the irrigation in our farm.

The cost of rice has continued to rise . A bag now sells for between N25, 000 to N30,000, despite achievements in the local industry. Why is it so?

People are still looking at ‘historical’ price of rice. I have tried to address this issue severally. Look at the prices of vehicles for instance, Ford Ranger pick-up which we sold at N3.5 million in 2015 is about N14.5 million today. People should also address the situation by also looking at the cost of raw materials, and everything else.

The price of rice when the US dollar exchanged for N165, was N8, 500. Imported rice was coming in. A ton of paddy was about N75, 000. So, you could produce rice and sell at N8, 500. Exchange rate has long moved to over N300 and to over N400 (about N500 today). Vehicles we sold at N3. 4 million are now sold for N14. 5 million. Raw materials have also moved up by the same rate of inflation. So, even if you open the borders today, the price of rice will not be N8, 500 anymore. Paddy price has also moved because of the law of supply and demand. When paddy price got to N110, 000 per ton, we were selling a bag at N13, 500. Today, paddy is at N250 a ton.

What is the impact of government and CBN support programmes for local rice industry?

They are having the desired effect, but people need to be a little bit patient. The problem is that we always want to solve a problem like an event or magic. Problems are not solved like that; rather, problems are solved through a process. There are more paddies delivered on yearly basis. The supply is growing to meet up the demand.

The Anchor Borrowers Programme is supportive to farmers and it is yielding results. But, it cannot solve all the problems overnight. This is because if you access the money this year, subject to when you access it, you will start buying fertilizer, start planting, wait to harvest and put it in the market. You may also make some mistakes that you need to correct by the second year.

So, there is a clear programme to work it out, and it is going to take one or two more years to fully mature. But, it is working. On the part of Coscharis, we are gathering people together. We are also giving people money to get them committed to producing for us and they are getting more money which is encouraging them to continue to go back to the farm.

There will be a time when supply will be higher than demand, and price will start crashing and stabilise. It is natural. What is important is to be consistent. But, if government out of panic, breaks this successful chain by opening the borders and say, ‘let’s allow some food come in,’ they will spoil the whole thing.

What is your view on rice import; is it restricted or banned?

Rice is not banned in Nigeria. What government did was to impose a 100 percent duty on its importation. What this means in effect is that if you import and pay 100 percent duty on it, you cannot sell, because the price will be too high.It is only a business of smuggling. That is why 90 percent of imported rice comes through the borders.

If you check the figures, you will see that there was a time Cotonou (Benin Republic) was the number one rice importer in the world. In the real sense, it was Nigeria that was importing it indirectly, because Cotonou was only a transit point through which the rice was coming to Nigeria, and they were not willing to cooperate with Nigeria to stop it. That was why the Nigerian government closed the borders. So, it is all about smuggling business. The smuggling of rice still goes on a small scale, but it is now an exception, rather than the rule, because when Customs officials intercept these smugglers, they extort a lot of money from them in such a way that the business is no longer very profitable.

My recommendation is for government to maintain this policy so that we grow what we eat and eat what we grow. That is the way out.We have the zeal, we have the capacity, and we have the market. I will be totally frank with you. We have not made money on this rice project. Between 2015 and now, we have lost over N2.5 billion on our rice project.

All these years, we have servicing loans. We have some expatriates we pay in foreign exchange. Do you know that in my farm, we consume 33, 000 litres of diesel on weekly basis? All those big equipment, are not powered by solar energy. I spend between N11 and N15 million on diesel every week. It takes pain to succeed in the rice industry. But, we are determined.

Do you think your explanations really justifies why the price of rice remains high?

You did not mention Olams in the examples you cited. They are doing well too, if one must be sincere. They too are doing well. They invested about $150 million in this rice business in the northern part of the country.

But, the problem is that you expect Nigeria to grow its rice need valued at about $3billion within just one year or two. It is not correct. We were almost at ground zero. Before now, we were not producing 10 percent of what the country needed, because of import. And now that you have blocked import, we are ramping up. It cannot happen in one year. So, we have to be patient. As I keep saying, it is a process, not an event.

What was wrong before was that nothing was done, and to do nothing is the worst thing a nation can do to itself. But, for the first time, we are not paying lip service to agriculture.

There are things on ground in the area of food production. Agriculture has been boosted. Even governor Willy Obiano of Anambra state is doing well in this regard. We may not give him credit in other areas, but I will give him credit in agriculture. I will tell you that he has attracted visible investments in agriculture to the state.

That is what leadership is all about and other states should emulate the Anambra government. You create jobs for the people of the area. They start earning money and their lives improves drastically.