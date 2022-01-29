Since the unveiling of the Abuja mega rice pyramids penultimate week, many Nigerians have expressed concern about the high price of the locally milled rice in Nigeria despite huge production.

They had believed that the current revolution in rice production would crash the price and make the product more affordable for Nigerians.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the pyramids in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the present production feat will flatten the price and discourage importation once they are milled and released into the market.

He said “I am aware that the bags of paddy will be moving straight from here to rice milling plants across Nigeria, which leads to the release of processed rice to the markets by the rice millers. The measure will aid our efforts at reducing the price of rice in Nigeria.”

However, against this optimism are soaring market price of the commodity, even though similar pyramids were in the previous year unveiled in Kebbi, Niger and Ekiti states but the worry remain that there is no corresponding fall in the price of locally milled rice since then.

A market survey though, showed increased demands for the local rice as retail price of different variants go between N29,000 to N24,000 as against the imported ones which are sold between N31,000 to N32,000 for the 50kg bag.

While current rice importation bill is dropping, the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, at the launch of the pyramids said the importation of rice into the country has reduced from 1.3 million metric tonnes in 2014 to 2,160 metric tonnes by December 2021.

With this development, experts expressed hope that a sustained high production of rice and effort to address challenges hindering low price of rice should become the next line of action by stakeholders in the agricultural sector to push the product importation to the brink and flatten the price.

He said, “Thailand alone exported 1.3 million metric tons of rice to Nigeria in 2014. The Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) was launched in 2015 to curtail these imports, and since then, we have seen incremental reductions in rice imports from Thailand. By 2016, rice imports from Thailand had fallen to only 58,000 metric tons. As of the end of 2021, they only exported 2,160 metric tons to Nigeria, thereby saving us foreign exchange and helping preserve jobs in Nigeria.

It is believed that inflation, rise in exchange rate, cost of transportation, and processing and insecurity are largely responsible for the persistent high in the price of rice, but there remain some underlying challenges that stakeholders in the agricultural sector must address to ensure the downfall in the price of local rice.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, national president of Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) Comrade Aloys Akortsaha said over 5,000 illegal check points have be uncovered by his members across Nigeria.

According to him, the check points were created by some youth who mount roads block mostly in rural communities where they collect illegal tax on agricultural produce.

Akortsaha added that such illegal check points including government multiple taxes introduced additional spending on processing and transportation of agricultural produce and by extension, responsible for high price of food items including rice.

He said, “from the record we got from states internal revenue services, we identified over 5,000 illegal check points across Nigeria and such check points are mounted by youths in rural communities in collaboration with some traditional rulers who get their commissions and again there are multiple taxes levied by some state governments which in turn cause the price of food items to be very high, for instance when farmers pay such taxes in addition to the production, transport and processing cost, they add the expenses to the price of milled rice”.

To address these challenges, Akortsaha said security agencies must call traditional rulers to order as he canvassed collective efforts by stakeholders to overcome the hurdles of food price hike.

In his reaction a professor at the Department of Agronomy, Ahmedu Bello University, Zaria, Salihu Adamu Dadari who spoke to LEADERSHIP said that federal government must provide more subsidised input to farmers to drive more production and reduce the price of rice.

Prof Dadari noted that Nigeria must also double the production capacity by ten times to boost food sufficiency and exportation.

He said, “The pyramids are impressive, its essence shows that RIFAN can produce more for the country, what we want government to do is to bring input subsidy to farmers such as fertilisers, improved seeds and pesticide so that farmers can be happy and reduce the price of rice”.

Experts also worried about non-availability of quality seed, land preparation skills and post harvest losses which is about $2.4 billion in revenue.

Post-harvest losses in Nigeria have been estimated to range between five and 20 per cent for grains; 20 per cent for fish and as high as between 50 and 60 per cent for tubers, fruits and vegetables and other crops.

To handle these losses they suggested more cold storage rooms, silos and other modern storage facilities to be provided by the government.