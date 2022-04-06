Coordinator of the Rice Farmers of Nigeria (RIFAN) in Kwara State, Mallam Ahmed Saba, has asked the federal government to grant tax waivers on imported agricultural inputs and machines to enhance food production.

He said such a policy will make food production cheaper in the country. Saba made the call during an interview with LEADERSHIP in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The RIFAN’s chairman posited that the government should make the issues of food production and pricing as social services that should not be left to market forces to determine.

Saba called for collaboration between government and other stakeholders in agricultural production to prioritise making food available and affordable for the common man.

He advised farmers to be honest in the repayment of various agricultural loans granted them by the government to sustain the schemes.

He urged the farmers to embrace commercial agriculture to enable the country attain food sufficiency.