National coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has said the rift between the Southern governors and their Northern counterparts will not stop All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from aspiring for Nigeria’s president.

He said Tinubu is not only a nationalist but a completely detribalised Nigerian who has sacrificed everything within his political domain to become a political leader of repute, saying the national leader has refused to link any political attack against him to ethnicity or religion.

Alawuje who explained that DOJ is a national movement and a rescue team, which involves all Nigerians irrespective of religious or tribal affiliations, said Tinubu would sail through the hurdles.

According to him, “We have always prepared for this situation but the good thing is we know it will surely come to pass. Tinubu should be seen as a nationalist rather than a sectional leader.

“Tinubu has always controlled himself from making utterances that could injure the nation despite consistent and mostly unjustified attacks against him. All this goes to show Tinubu has what it takes to lead this country successfully, not even the opposition can dispute this fact.

“As a matter of fact, none of his contemporaries, either within the All Progressives Congress or among the opposition can tolerate and endure the barrage of frustrating political attacks that our principal has endured from 2015 till date,” he said.

Alawuje also said that the current rift on anti-open grazing law and Value Added Tax which has polarised the governors won’t affect Tinubu’s chances of becoming Nigeria’s president.

The DOJ coordinator explained that the reason for preferring Tinubu to lead at this critical period is neither motivated by tribal sentiment nor informed by any other primordial sentiments, but because of how he has used tenacity of purpose and political sagacity to foster love, unity and harmony between the South and the North, when Nigerians voted across the two regions in 2015 and 2019.

“Tinubu is the center of gravity, a uniting force. We all know that Tinubu was the major factor in the emergence of Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as president, just as President Buhari was the major factor in the North. So, any attempt to break the synergy now will not give us any good result, and any move to break them apart will be unfair to them and the country at large.

“We should remember how the effort of our forefathers who brought us (North and South) together as a single country was about to be frittered away before the coming of Asiwaju who made the ambition of President Buhari to become a reality in 2015. We have gone a very long way, so denying Asiwaju his constitutional right at this time may further aggravate the mutual distrust between us. This distrust may be unwittingly transmitted to the coming generation of Nigerians and that will be sad enough.