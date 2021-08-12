Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has said that anyone coming into the state with the hope of rigging the 2023 elections should say his or her last prayers.

Ortom who stated this yesterday at the Makurdi Airport during an interview with journalists on his return from Abuja where he attended an expanded stakeholders and PDP Governors Forum meetings said the state under his watch would give no room for rigging.

This is even as the governor lamented a situation where the All Progressives Congress-led administration had abandoned all Nigerians to their fate, saying the PDP as the peoples oriented party had the capacity to provide a better alternative for citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor described the claim by the APC in Benue that it had registered five million members, as scam as well as a rehearsal for rigging in future elections.

He stated the claim was against the overwhelming majority members of the PDP in Benue which won the governorship, three senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives seats among others in the 2019 general election.

“The PDP has amicably resolved its internal wrangling and is poised for victories in future elections, that is why the 13 governors elected on the party’s platform remain united in promoting its interest above other considerations,” he said.

According to him, the party has resolved to remain focused in the face of intimidation and blackmail from the ruling APC, stressing that the PDP is prepared to take Nigeria from bottom to top and not top to bottom as the APC promised Nigerians in 2015.