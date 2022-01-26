Founder of RIG Nation, Prophet Tomi Arayomi is set to organize a miracle crusade in Warri, Delta State.

The crusade tagged “Warri Miracle Crusade” is slated for 31st January 2022 at the Palace Grounds, Ugbori, Warri.

Prophet Arayomi in message made available to LEADERSHIP said there’s a move of God sweeping across the earth like never before. “There’s a yearning for the sons of God to reach the poor, the sick, the broken, the needy and the likes.

According to him; “The kingdom of God has come to Warri Kingdom and gospel of Jesus will be preached, not with flowery words but backed by the Spirit of God by the demonstration of power.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am inviting you to come and receive creative miracles in healing, breakthrough, and more. But most importantly come to encounter Jesus, the King of all Kings face to face. “For with God, nothing will be impossible.”

ADVERTISEMENT