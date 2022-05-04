Right group, Center for social Justice (CSJ), has called for collaboration among relevant stakeholders for full realisation of Right To Health in Nigeria.

CSJ, with the support of the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement programme of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID-SCALE), made the call at a 2-day workshop and strategy meeting on the implementation of the project titled “Improving the Realisation of the Right to Health in Nigeria”.

In his presentation, the lead director, CSJ, Eze Onyekpere, noted that the right to health is an empowering right that greatly facilitates the realisation and enjoyment of other rights. „It is a part of the most fundamental of the fundamental rights which is the right to life as it supports the fulcrum upon which other rights rotate,“ he added.

He also said that for the realisation of Universal Health Coverage, any proposed review of the law should make health insurance compulsory for all Nigerians,

saying “If government has made vehicle insurance compulsory, then health insurance cannot be optional unless we value cars more than humans. Extant coverage is less than 5 percent of Nigerians. We can target 70 percent coverage in ten years.“

Onyekpere also called for advocacy among stakeholders on the right to life and prioritisation of health in the financing and budgeting cycle.

“Advocacy for ensuring that a Budget Call Circular takes specific cognisance of the right to health is imperative for the formulation of health responsive and transformative estimates.

“it’s not just about government alone, It is about private sector, civil society, religious institution and others knowing that health is one of the building blocks of right to life”.

“We can begin to change customs that deprive people of the right to health” Onyekpere added.“

Onyekpere stressed that “Nigeria is bound by national and international standards on the right to health and these include at the international level, the standard setting Universal Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR), the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) , Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the regional African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (ACHPR).”

‘Others include the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care clarified in the Declaration of Asanta. The states and local governments, being parts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are bound by these standards.”

"At the national level, there is the constitutional obligation under the Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy on adequate medical and health facilities for all persons; National Health Act of 2014, National Primary Health Care Development Agency Act, National Health Insurance Scheme Act, National Health Policy of 2016 and the National Strategic Health Development Plan (NSHDP) 2018-2022,"