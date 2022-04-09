The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Sunday Fasina has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that he has agreed to settle his right enforcement suit against the Police Special Fraud Unit (SFU) out of court.

Professor Abayomi had dragged the SFU before the court seeking the protection of his fundamental human rights against an alleged abuse by policemen from the SFU who invaded FUOYE premises.

He claimed the SFU officials allegedly plotted to arrest him without recourse to due process and the rule of law over allegations of criminal acts of money laundering, double salaries and official misconduct levelled against him by a group, the Global Anti-Corruption Initiatives.

The plaintiff is asking the court for a declaration that he is entitled to know and be informed of the details of any Investigation against them by the police.

The VC is also asking for a declaration that the physical invasion of the University’s premises by the respondents in an attempt to arrest and detain him in a manner unknown to the law, constitutes a flagrant violation of their rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The plaintiffs further urged the court to award the cost of N50 million being general, aggravated and exemplary damages against the respondents, jointly or severally for the violation of their fundamental rights.

But the police in a counter-affidavit deposed by Supol Segun Akeregun prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous and abuse of the court process.

The SFU operatives also denied any abduction plot, insisting that they only wanted to invite the university’s chief executive for questioning.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa informed Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke that the parties were in settlement talks.

Adegboruwa said, “My Lord, we have been able to find a common ground with my learned colleagues and we plead that you will give us some time to perfect this new agreement.