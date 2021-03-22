ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has commenced a two-day public hearing of the special investigation panel on Sexual and Gender Base Violence (SGBV) in Adamawa state.

Mr Tony Ojukwu, NHRC Executive Secretary, said the panel would hear complaints and investigate alleged acts of violation of human rights under the constitution, the protocol to the African charter on the right of women in Africa , DEDAW, ICCPR, CAT and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ojokwu stated that, the commision started the accountability processes on GBV cases and at the end it would recommend for consequences including apologies, award of compensation of damage and prosecution.

He said, “The victim is going to be given opportunity to speak out and the perpetrators is going to be given fair hearing.

“So far, 14 complaints have been resgistered and dozens awaiting to be registered by the opportunities provided at the grassroots level.

”We are moving from one state to the other because victims of GBV are not expected to meet us in Abuja for complaints.

“The panel would also identify individuals directly responsible for any violations and abuses at the second round of sittings not just because of astronomical rise in the number of cases SGBV, but because the state is one of the North-Eastern state heavly impacted by the armed conflict.

“The IDPs and individual who has expreinced any form of violence by virtue of their vulnerability in the cause of the sitting, forced marriage, abduction and sexual exploitation would be attended.”

Prof. Epiphacy Azinge, Consultant to the panel assured that justice will be served.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri donated a piece land for the construction of the commission’s state office as government’s support to addressing human rights abuses in the state.

The Police, NSCDC, DSS, state ministry of justice, FIDA and religious bodies participated.