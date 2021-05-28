The Nigeria Human Rights Community (NHRC) a coalition of 135 civil society organisations has charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 states governors to ban illegal felling and exportation of Nigeria precious wood resources.

Addressing the press in Lagos NHRC noted that the manner foreign nationalities invaded Nigeria forest reserve to cut wood which are of economic value to the country and export it out of the country illegally is worrisome.

The leaders of the group Comrades Adewale Adeoye,Kudu Abubakar,Taiwo Adeleye and Segun Balogun noted that what they are witnessing across Nigeria is blatant rape of the nation’s environment by combined dubious synergy of local and international conspirators.

The group therefore urged the federal government to ban activities of Chinese, Lebanese, Koreans and all foreign nationals alleged to be involved in illegal exportation of Nigeria’s precious wood resources.

According to the group spokesman Adeleye, the Federal Government needs to set up a probe panel and judicial commission of enquiry in all the affected states to identify, punish and sanction all the foreign interests and their collaborators involved in the illegal business.

NHRC said it would have embarked on legal action to deal with the perpetrators of the act, but because litigation takes a longer process, it decided to use the media to bring the nefarious act of the foreign nationals and their collaborators to public.

ADVERTISEMENT

—