A rights group, Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM), has condemned in strongest terms the murder of innocent commuting Nigerians, in Plateau State on Saturday 14th of August, 2021, describing it as barbaric and gruesome.

It would be recalled that the passengers, 22 in number, who were killed, during the attack at Jos North junction along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, with scores wounded, were travelling from Bauchi to Ikare in Ondo State.

The CPPM in a release signed by its Executive Chairman, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi called on security agencies to ensure that the killers were fished out and made to answer for their crime as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the group was indeed saddened and traumatized by what it described as “this heinous crime against God, humanity and the laws of the federal republic of Nigeria by agents of darkness.”

The group, while insisting that the security agencies in the country must fished out perpetrators of this evil act to ensure they faced the full wrath of the law at all cost within the confines of the law, posited that doing so would go a long way to sending out the signal that Nigeria is a society that would not tolerate such acts of barbarism no matter the provocation.

“The Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric and gruesome murder of innocent commuting Nigerians from Bauchi to Ikare Ondo state at Jos North junction along Rukuba road in Jos North local government council area of Plateau State on Saturday 14th of August, 2021.

“We are indeed saddened and traumatized by this heinous crime against God, humanity and the laws of the federal republic of Nigeria by agents of darkness who perpetrated this evil act and insist that they must be fished out to face the full wrath of the law at all cost within the confines of the law,” he said.