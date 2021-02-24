ADVERTISEMENT

By Oludele Shalom

An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court has awarded the sum of N5 million in damages against the Nigerian Customs Services (NCS) over the violation of the fundamental rights of a Nigerian citizen, Helen Olorunda.

Justice Nkeonye Maha also awarded the sum of N100, 000 general compensation and N50, 000 cost of filing the action against the Nigerian Customs and Augustine Chidi, a Deputy Comptroller.

Olorunda, a business woman, had filed the action on October 5, 2020 after she was unlawfully detained and subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment by officials of the NCS at their headquarters in Wuse, Abuja on March 32, 2020 without a court order over a petition she claimed was not written against her.

She argued through her lawyer, G.D. Aditi Esq. that the action of the staff of the state institution in threatening her life and referring to her as “a shameless prostitute and a criminal” violated her right to life and dignity of her person under sections 33, 34, and 46 of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999.

“Nothing proves the fact that the act complained is not on reasonable suspicion that the applicant here has committed a crime within the purview of the respondent’s (Customs) mandate,” the judge said.

“The respondent must act within the confines of the law. The era of impunity is gone. I find and hold that there was no element of fraud disclosed to the 1st respondent by NCSB1 (Petition) requiring an invitation and detention of the applicant.”