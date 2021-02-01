This year’s Ramat Cup competition organised by Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) has been postponed, the organizers said yesterday.

YSFON president, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, said the shift was necessitated by the new rise in the cases of COVID 19 pandemic across the country.

Gawuna, who is also deputy governor of Kano State, said though a new date has not been fixed, the competition earlier billed to hold in the ancient city of Kano from February 5 -13,2021 will now take place in a later date.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the postponement was done to take care of the health of the players, officials and others, who will participate in the one week competition organized in honour of late Nigeria Head of State, General Murtala Ramat Mohammed by the body.

According to him, after due consideration of the new rising cases, the body found it necessary to move the competition forward to avoid participants getting infected by the virus.

He said YSFON as one of the bodies responsible for the development of the youths through sports will always ensure the players’ interest remains paramount in its consideration.

According to him, all logistics for a successful tournament has been put in place before the postponement, assuring that Kano State will be ready for the hosting of the championship once the dreaded virus is curtailed.