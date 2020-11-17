Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has expressed concern over the consistent rise in headline inflation, while urging the monetary authorities to review their monetary policies with a focus on attracting foreign investments into the local economy.

NECA said the rise from 13.71 per cent in September, 2020 to 14.23 per cent in October, 2020 suggests that the policy options provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in taming the gory head of inflation need critical review.

In a statement that was issued by the director-general, Dr Timothy Olawale yesterday, NECA said to mitigate the challenges facing the economy, “We suggest that the Federal Government should roll-out more direct fiscal interventions to aid domestic production, has been done in the agricultural sector.

These interventions should be extended to the mining, manufacturing and other high job creating sectors.” NECA thinks the persistent increase in food prices is caused by border closures, restrictions in FX market and insecurity predominantly in the Northern states have combined to heightened the situation. It noted that that the inflationary pressure was exacerbated by the recent #EndSARS protest, which limited movement of persons and goods/services across most cities and the rising cost of transportation.

“Since the deregulation of petrol prices, the country has witnessed petrol increase by almost 30 per cent in the last four months, which suggests a continuous increase in transport cost. Sadly, Nigerians are now been battered on two fronts: high transport cost and high inflation,” Dr. Olawale added.

NECA called for support to the transportation sector, most especially the public transport (massive transit buses), by reducing the duties/taxes on cost of vehicle import, which is currently about 70 per cent for fully-built vehicle units. “If import duty waiver/reduction is applied to the Public Transport sector, this will surely go a long way in reducing cost of public transportation.

With the current exchange and import duty, the landing cost of a high capacity bus in Lagos is approximately N78mil- lion ($170,000) at least. This is aside fuel cost which accounts for 35% of revenue and inter- est rate of 27 per cent per annum. While applauding the various Intervention programmes of the CBN during the COVID-19 pandemic, NECA stated that “the apex bank should complement its efforts by synergizing its policies alongside the fiscal authorities in bringing needed growth and development into the economy.

We urge, as a matter of urgency that concerted efforts should be made across-board to cre- ate an environment will not only attract foreign direct investment, but that will also enable current investors to remain sustainable as a way out of the challenges of a mono foreign exchange economy.”