The continued attacks by insurgents especially in the North East has crippled economic activities, a situation which has forced some residents to relocate. HENRY TYOHEMBA writes tht this menace has further increased rural-urban migration.

Nigeria has been plagued with series of security challenges such as farmers/herdsmen crisis, banditry, insurgency, kidnappings and robbery, with dire consequences on the economy, irrespective of the government’s huge investment in security.

These were largely manifested in the North-east, where Boko haram held sway for over seven years, killed over 20, 000 persons and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

As a result of the crisis, the area has been deserted, with businesses diminishing, leading to soaring unemployment, influx of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp and shortfall in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and among others.

In response to the crisis, the federal government, through its annual budgets, continued to set aside huge allocation for the recurrent component of internal security, just as military personnel were compelled to relocate to the troubled areas to quell crises.

Already, some states have signed the anti-kidnaping act into law while the national assembly passed the anti-terrorism act in 2011. Despite these measures, economic indices have not improved and the level of insecurity in the country is still high.

With the challenges, clerics like he national coordinator, OMNIA Institute for Contextual Leadership, who is also the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), North-east chapter, Rev. Abare Kallah; chairman of Fitiyanu Islam of Talasse Mosque, Gombe State, Sheik Isa Buba and president of OMNIA Institute for Contextual Leadership Chicago, USA, Dr Shanta Premawardhana congregated to find a lasting solution to the crises.

OMNIA established interfaith peacemaker teams in Gombe State and other countries where religious extremism had disrupted social activities.

According to them, our common understanding of the religious and ethnic conflict is inadequate, especially in complicated, populous areas like the north and northeast zones of Nigeria. Many stakeholders, who should be investing in solutions do not fully recognise themselves in the problem. Others see how their interests are impacted by religious violence but don’t see any hope of addressing it.

“By accounting in detail all that is lost to religious violence, we hope to reveal how diverse and powerful these relevant stakeholders are. To prove to these stakeholders that there’s a viable avenue for change, we share firsthand success stories from deeply riven areas, where a strategic interfaith peacemaking model has helped people with different religious commitments to make the changes they need to thrive as a community.”

Sectors Devastated By Conflict

They added, “For a complex country like Nigeria, where each regional zone has a specific history in terms of conflict as well as specific resources and strengths, this reminder is apt”

“For instance, in food security, Nigeria’s farmer-herder conflicts center on a struggle for land and water resources, which resulted in an estimated 10,000 deaths over a two-year period. It also halted the inability of farmers to harvest their crops and transport them to the market”.

“What is less obvious is how this violence contributes to inflation, which makes the food that is available out of the reach of poor Nigerians. Inflation leads to an overreliance on imports, which harms the nation’s economy and self-sustainability”.

“Tourism may be a second-order issue in comparison with food security, but it has the potential to provide critical employment opportunities and the incentive to overhaul the country’s transportation infrastructure.”

They explained further that, “In the European Union (EU), for example, tourism drives 20 percent of all service sector jobs and one in ten non-financial businesses are part of the tourism industry. Ghana and Kenya are two examples where before the COVID-19 pandemic, relative political and social stability yielded immense benefits in terms of employment and infrastructure investments. Security risks have made tourists steer clear of Nigeria, though its natural beauty and cultural resources are at par with other countries’.”

“In hobbling the tourism sector, religious and ethnic violence may also be robbing Nigeria of its environmental future. It’s only when natural resources are understood to be a financial asset that stakeholders come together to protect them and witness the diverse conservation efforts”.

“Health, food security, and tourism are three examples of interlinked sectors brought to their knees by violence. Indeed, such violence produces downstream damage everywhere it touches by threatening federalism and governance, leading to massive corruption and lack of investment. By causing the abduction and rape of children, it distressed educational standards and the nation’s workforce.

Urgent, Relevant, Winnable

According to them, in over 70 villages in the northeast, an interfaith peacemaking approach has demonstrated effective gains in both conflict prevention and community-led development. Instead of pursuing a secular solution to religious violence and sidestepping Nigerians’ profound religious commitments, this approach capitalises on them. Interfaith Peacemaker Teams (IP Teams) enlisted local religious leaders to work together across ethnic and faith-based lines to secure, support, and sustain their communities. In northern Nigeria, we believe, the way forward is not away from religion but through interfaith collective action.

Scaling Up The Solution : They insisted that, “Moral generalisations and mournful sentiments are valuable to a point, but the only proven solution to religious violence is the interfaith peacemaking approach. To unlock the massive, interconnected web of human capacity and talent, infrastructure, and natural resources of northern Nigeria, stakeholders need only to scale up the model that’s already working.”