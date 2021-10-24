Property development expert, Eystone Development, has said over 500,000 people move into Lagos every year, adding that, housing has continued to be a huge problem in the state as a result of this.

It said the population of Lagos is expected to double by 2050; putting even more pressure on already limited housing option in the state with over 17 million housing unit shortfall.

This, combined with the high poverty level and bureaucratic bottlenecks,, it stressed, makes house ownership in Lagos expensive and cumbersome.

It added that, Eystone Development was bridging the gap by facilitating a smooth and seamless ownership process and offering flexible payment structures.

The firm promised to make home ownership process seamless and flexible for every Nigerian with the recent allocation of lands to buyers at Capstone Estate, Odorangushi, Epe area of Lagos State.

Speaking, CEO of Eystone Development, Hassan Ismail said; “we are helping to reduce the massive housing deficit in Lagos by facilitating a smooth and convenient land and house acquisition process,”

Eystone’s COO, Mr Sadiq Kosoko, said the firm is driven by an aspiration to facilitate access to decent and affordable housing, which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Lagos State.

“it is this aspiration that has propelled us to develop our estates. Our latest product offering, Gemstone Estate, is situated in a serene location, perfect for all those who seek comfort and peace, far away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre,” he affirmed.

Meanwhile, customers who acquired properties in the estate have continued to praise Eystone Development for fulfilling its promise of ensuring convenient and seamless purchase without delays.

Muyiwa Olatunji, one of the new buyers affirmed that Eystone Development has fulfilled its promises to him.

“I was looking for a place to buy and develop for my family and Eystone was recommended. To my surprise, the process was smooth and fast. In a very short time, I got allocated my land and my documents,” he stressed.