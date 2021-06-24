In spite of the Nigerian health authorities’ best efforts, maternal mortality rate (MMR) still remains an issue bugging the healthcare delivery system. Sadly, the rate of maternal deaths at all levels, has remained astronomically high.

Available records indicate that the country currently accounts for about 20 per cent of global maternal deaths. This sad commentary has been on in the last two years. Experts claim that the leading causes of maternal death in Nigeria are obstetric haemorrhage, eclampsia, sepsis and complications from unsafe abortions.

According to a report, the lifetime risk of a Nigerian woman dying during pregnancy, childbirth, post-partum or post-abortion is 1 in 22, in contrast to the lifetime risk in developed countries estimated at 1 in 4900. Current evidence suggests that the high rate of maternal and neonatal mortality in Nigeria is linked to the three forms of maternal delay. These barriers include delay in making decision to seek maternal health care; delay in locating and arriving at a medical facility; and delay in receiving skilled pregnancy care when the woman gets to the health facility.

No doubt, the high maternity mortality rate also has everything to do with the nation’s less than adequate healthcare system. We recall that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, senior government officials lamented over the deplorable health system which had remained so overtime due to poor funding and abuse. Some health experts have also blamed medical tourism by government officials for the decrepit state of the health sector.

The Nigerian health system as a whole has been plagued by problems of attitude on the part of the personnel, issues relating to capacity, decaying infrastructure and chronic shortages of essential drugs as well as other needs such as electricity and water supply. In 2000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) ranked the performance of Nigeria’s healthcare system 187th among 191 United Nations member states. A 2003 study revealed that only 4.2 percent of public health facilities met internationally accepted standards for essential obstetric care.

If the maternal mortality rate in the urban centres is at a level that is unacceptable, then what is going on in the rural areas with limited access to primary health centres, lack of facilities in those centres where they exist, absence of ambulances in times of emergencies, can only be imagined. The situation is not helped by some religious and traditional beliefs that inhibit timely response to emergencies that invariably contribute to high maternal mortality rate.

Of particular note is the rate of maternal mortality deaths in the northern region which is quite pronounced and on the increase compared to the south due to lack of media exposure and education. Even then, contraception, residence type and wealth index are associated with the high rate in the south. In both regions, age and wealth are significantly related to maternal mortality.

On paper, primary health centres are located in all the 774 local government councils in the country. The intention of government in this respect is to ensure that pregnant women get antenatal, delivery and postnatal care in those centres. But that is hardly as efficient as it was designed to be. The plan also is that in cases of complications they are referred to secondary care centres, managed by states, or tertiary centres, managed by the federal government. Approximately two-thirds of all Nigerian women deliver outside of health facilities and without medically skilled attendants present. The weak performance of the health system must be understood in the context of the country’s long-standing problems with governance.

The solution to this unfortunate situation is for the country to study how other countries were able to reduce their maternal mortality rate. For instance, the MMR in the United States has decreased drastically in the last century because of advances in surgical technique, safer anaesthesia, antisepsis, and overall improved living conditions.

Therefore, this newspaper calls for more attention to be given to our health system. One of the major lessons the COVID -19 pandemic has taught the nation is that there is need to massively invest in the health sector. Government at all levels should significantly increase their budgetary allocations to health.

It is also imperative to point out that budgetary allocation to health at current levels barely exceed seven per cent of the nation’s total annual budget. The Abuja Declaration which called for the allocation of a minimum of 15 per cent of the national budget to health is largely ignored and Nigeria is still way below the minimum target.

To improve on what is the case now, it is our considered opinion that, government at all levels, should stop paying lip service to the health sector. Reducing maternal mortality rate is not rocket science. What is required is the political will by the governments to reorder their priorities. We must also urgently stop the increasing brain drain in the medical system. That is the way to go if we must come out of the rot.