By Our Editors

In Nigeria today, it’s alarming the rate at which women die at childbirth, especially in rural areas. It has been likened to an airplane crashing daily. The urgency of fighting this national embarrassment as opposed to sweeping it under the carpet cannot be over emphasised. Generally, according to World Health Organisation (WHO), ‘Sub-Saharan Africa and Southern Asia accounted for approximately 86 percent (254 000) of the estimated global maternal deaths in 2017. Sub-Saharan Africa alone accounted for roughly two-thirds (196 000) of maternal deaths, while Southern Asia accounted for nearly one-fifth (58 000).

WHO also notes that in 2017, according to the Fragile States Index, 15 countries of which Nigeria was also included were appraised as ‘very high alert’ or ‘high alert’ being a fragile state e.g South Sudan, Somalia, Central African Republic, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Chad, Afghanistan, Iraq, Haiti, Guinea, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Ethiopia. These countries had maternal mortality rates (MMRs) in 2017 varying from 31 in Syria to 1150 in South Sudan.

Meanwhile in 2015, ourworldindata.org says that five countries that had the highest number of maternal deaths were: Nigeria (58,000); India (45,000); Democratic Republic of Congo (22,000); Ethiopia (11,000); and Pakistan (9,700).

It goes on to explain that the average rate of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in the European Union is eight. The site also indicates that in some countries like Poland, Greece, Finland and Sweden, the rate is even lower at 3 to 4 per 100,000.

However, in Africa, for the country like Sierra Leone, “a woman is 300 to 400 times more likely to die with each pregnancy. At an estimated rate of 1360 deaths per 100,000 live births, around 1-in-75 pregnancies ends in the death of the mother.”

Again, this assessment named five countries all on the African continent, where a woman is ‘most likely’ to die in a given pregnancy with Nigeria fourth on the list. They are Sierra Leone; Central African Republic; Chad; Nigeria; and South Sudan.

It was also noted that the risk of maternal mortality is highest in the case of adolescent girls under 15 years old, while complications in pregnancy and childbirth are higher among adolescent girls aged between 10 and 19 when compared to women aged between 20 and 24.

The www.cia.gov website states that Nigeria suffered 917 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017. WHO also states that Nigeria has been named the ‘country where nearly 20 per cent of all global maternal deaths happen‘ and that between the year 2005 and 2015, it is estimated that more than 600 000 maternal deaths and no less than 900 000 maternal near-miss cases happened in the country.

It went on to say that in 2015, Nigeria’s maternal mortality ratio was estimated at over 800 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births, with approximately 58 000 maternal deaths during that year. Shocking is the revelation that, “… a Nigerian woman has a 1 in 22 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum/post-abortion; whereas in the most developed countries, the lifetime risk is 1 in 4900.” The world body notes that ‘per birth, a woman in Nigeria is more than 200 times more likely to die in pregnancy or childbirth than a woman in Sweden.

Meanwhile in other African countries like Ghana for instance, experts say that the country’s maternal mortality ratio went down from 760 per 100,000 live births in 1990 to 319 per 100,000 live births in 2015.

In South Africa, it is also said that maternal mortality ratio was at 119.0 (deaths per 100,000 live births) in 2017. ‘South Africa maternal mortality ratio was at level of 119 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2017, down from 122 deaths per 100,000 live births previous year, this is a change of 2.46 per cent.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Plans to reduce maternal mortality and child deaths to 50 percent by the year 2021. The federal government should provide the agency with all it needs to make this a reality.

The federal government, most especially the states, should increase funding in the healthcare sector that caters to pregnant women. It is also vital to have well trained nurses, doctors and midwives to assist pregnant women in child birth. This would go a long way to protect women and remove the scourge of maternal mortality from Nigeria.

This newspaper is of the view that the prevention of maternal mortality should be prioritised, as this would go a long way to protect pregnant women and their unborn babies.