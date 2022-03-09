Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has described the rising spate of building collapse across the country as a national embarrassment.

The association, however, stressed the need for regulatory frameworks for building development in the country.

The president of NIOB, Prof Yohana Izam who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja, during an occasion to commemorate the Builders Day and its third anniversary, said the profession opt to provide the nation with skills, tested and proven technologies for the construction of building stock, which according to him remains critical to capital asset creation and welfare of citizens.

He particularly said that the Ita-Faaji five-storey residential building collapse in Lagos three years ago brought to the fore the need to continually interrogate the invasion of the national building industry space by quacks.

He also decried the unacceptable levels of substandard materials and components in the country.

According to him, “This is so pervasive to the extent that a building collapse risk has gradually become synonymous with many building development initiatives across the length and breadth of the country.

“The theme for this year’s annual commemoration: ‘Building with Integrity’ is deliberately orchestrated to initiate a paradigm shift from collapse to integrity.

“The objective is to create awareness on the need for stakeholders to sustain the development of frameworks and regulations for building process control and urban development practices as a sine-qua-non for building with integrity.

“Building control that is innovative must go beyond cosmetic enforcement of codes and regulations but must distinguish and enthrone the roles of professional actors in building project delivery.”

Consequently, he said innovative building control has to be comprehensive by attending to the needs of the building project life cycle to create integrity in planning, design, construction, occupancy, and post-occupancy phases.