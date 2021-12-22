Rite Foods Limited has restated its commitment to end hunger in Nigeria with its sponsorship of Charity With Food (CWF 2021) where 1,000 children were fed in Lagos, with a novelty match organised to Kick Out Hunger at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island.

CWF 2021 is themed ‘The Race to Curb the Menace of Malnutrition and Hunger Amongst Hard-to-Reach Children in Nigeria.’

It is a programme of Food Meets Naija Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation(NGO) striving to curb the menace of hunger and malnutrition amongst children in Nigeria.

The Food Meets Naija Initiative helps people who suffer from hunger – from kids who do not get enough to eat, to the homeless, elderly, physically challenged, low-income households as well as people below poverty level.

Rite Foods sponsored the event where it supported the platform with its array of fantastically refreshing Bigi drinks, energy drinks, premium water and sausages to rejuvenate the children and other consumers, thereby, helping to achieve the goal of curbing hunger in the society.

Assistant brand manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Limited, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that, the initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to curbing hunger and ensuring food security in the country.

“The need to eliminate hunger from the society is paramount to all and we believe that Rite Foods contribution is vital to the success in the fight and victory against hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity in Nigeria,” she said.

Adedugbe further appended that the problem of hunger is a collective responsibility that requires all sectors to participate, be it public or private while also reassuring of the company’s readiness to always partner with platforms that make an impact in the lives of people.

