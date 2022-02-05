In recent times, the mass media has been abuzz with news of rising incidences of ritual-related killings, especially among youths.

What is more saddening is the gruesome way they kill their victims, signaling a total collapse of morals, norms, and values in the society.

Hence, it is not out of place to state that ritualism is emerging as a major social problem in Nigeria amidst the lust amongst youths to get rich and live an extravagant lifestyle as projected on social media.

For instance, why should a 17-year-old that is expected to still live under their parents’ roof think of money rituals? Whose fault? Is it the government, film producers, social media like Instagram where everybody is rich, parental laxities, Nigerian celebrities, children themselves, schools, security agencies, peer pressure, societal misplaced priorities, or culture?

The fact is the youths are being forced into the morass of bloodsucking rituals for some apparent reasons! Greed and unnecessary pressures from their peers, and also personal life choices.

Consequently, with Nigeria’s population estimated to be about 210 million, one of the countries with the highest number of young people in Africa, with about 70 percent of its population being under 30 years old, which means that it is a country with a high youth population.

Hence, if this menace is not nipped in the bud, it would gradually metamorphose into a total collapse of the nation’s values and morals.

A psychologist, Mr Shehu Ahmed Liman decried the rise of ritual killings in the country, describing it as a ticking time bomb.

Liman noted that just as societies have developed, values have also continued to change to suit the character of a changing world which has brought in an increased wave of moral decadence and moral laxity in present-day societies.

While stressing the need for a massive sensitization campaign, he said society is dynamic, not static and societies change from simple traditional societies to complex modern societies; people, values, trends, and activities also change.

The psychologist noted that the family which is the base structure of every society must begin to right their wrongs with regards to restructuring their value systems because most youths learn from the elders in their families and if truly there has to be a positive change in society. He said the family must play its role as the major primary agent of socialization in the society.

On the role of the government, he said authorities, especially those in leadership positions, must see themselves as role models for young persons and begin to be responsible adults.

“They have to realize that the future of tomorrow depends on the foundations laid today and youths cannot become trusted leaders if they cannot follow in trust,” he said.

Speaking further, he said youths must encourage themselves by interacting with one another and creating social networks that can easily strengthen them when faced with discouraging attitudes about moral issues.

“This can bring about the institution of a strong and viable moral base founded on principles that work. But, the fact is the crazy way millions of Nigerian youths idolise get-rich-quick celebrities has fuelled crimes occasioned by bad governance which have imperilled Nigeria’s youths, exposing them to crime,” he said.

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the Nigerian coordinator, African Students Union Parliament (ASUP) Comrade James Uneze stressed the need for Nigerian youths to engage themselves in meaningful ventures to earn a living rather than involved in getting-rich-fast through yahoo yahoo.

Uneze urged youths to explore other legitimate ways to make money without involvement in illicit business.

He also blamed drug abuse as a reason for the rise in the syndrome, which according to him had made youths to be lazy, warning that if the ugly trend is not tackled urgently, it would lead to a crossroads in the society.

More so, he said it was disheartening that some youths nowadays involved themselves in illicit activities just to make money and feel among.

According to him, “You can be rich without being involved in criminal activities. The youths are the future of this country, it is sad that they now take solace in criminal activities just to make money under the guise of there is no job.

“The sad truth is, among the joblessness, there are millions of jobs in Nigeria. The issue of passing through shortcuts to success is becoming the order of the day in Nigeria and it is sad.”

He noted that the trends are disturbing, adding that every day, the news of arrest and conviction of yahoo boys are now seen on pages of newspapers.

An author and public affairs analyst, Felix Ade-Frank decried the pandemic called internet fraud and yahoo-yahoo plus.

He said it is heartbreaking to watch videos and hear stories of the rise in the curve of fraudsters and ritualistic activities in the country.

He decried the fraud and ritual reputation the nation now has all over the world, adding that the trend is now a pandemic, highly contagious, growing and increasing in numbers daily.

On how to solve a pandemic, he said to solve any complex human problem, the first thing any sane human being should do is, trace the problem back to the roots as grassroots offer escape routes.

He said, “They’re only two foundational problems to the current short supply of moral crises we face in this nation, namely; the Parent and the government.

“Any criminal or law-abiding citizen was once a beloved newly born to a man and woman. This baby, however, has a place-of-birth referred to as a country. In this case Nigeria.

“To raise a morally equipped child, he needs the love and security of family and confidence of the government.”

Ade-Frank said nations that provide these two have the best set of law-abiding citizens.

“And countries who lack both are federations of chaos and mess. And the state who has at-least one is standing on one leg; therefore, can’t be balanced. It is either suffering morally or economically.

“Most yahoo suspects you and I see being paraded on televisions and social media platforms are victims of either the government, parent, or both. There has to be an unplugged link.”

He lamented that many parents have sex recklessly and abandon children who are products of the sex due to poverty, ignorance, or lack of self-discipline resulting in kids they cannot afford to school and cater for.

He said when they have the provision to do so, they lack adequate attention and wisdom to imbibe in them ethics, either of religious text or sound virtuous doctrine needed in today’s world to nurture an infant to adulthood or simply orphans left to waste away in streets.

The author said when a child is not armed with a moral weapon rooted in fear of God, moral conduct, or good parenting, his innocence at birth is prone to attacks from all directions which includes influence of friends, society, and those who are also victims of the same circumstance.

He said, “When you cut down a tree to dwarf extent, you have not killed that tree, you merely extended its lifespan. And, it’s only a matter of time before it springs up ever-green. But if you uproot or exhume it from the ground, its history on earth ends in flames and charcoal.

“Invariably, lockdowns and clamp-downs via arrest of these criminals will not solve problems, it will only make them more sophisticated and arrest-proof, while still carrying on their illicit activities in increasing and ascending order within and outside the country.

“The government and leadership on the other hand are a disaster in action. A large chunk of our politicians or people occupying leadership spaces are terrible human beings; devils patriots; lacking good conscience, all for human long desires and motives money.”

He said fraudulent practices, kidnapping, and yahoo-plus rituals are an aftermath of the seemingly shadow and darkness bad parenting and government have created.

Ade-Frank explained that fraud and overall crime is a terrible thing and should by all means discouraged,” he said.

“When you steal from a person, you have cheated yourself and stolen from your future. In time, you will pay back in full with the economic laws of increasing returns,” he added.