Federal government has concluded plans to launch a national sensitization campaign against ritual murders in the country.

This is even as the the government noted that ritual killings have assumed a worrisome dimension in recent years.

Minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who disclosed this during a media visit to Daily Trust Newspaper in Abuja yesterday, called on the media to lend their strong voices to efforts to stamp out this growing menace.

Mohammed said his visit to the media house was sequel to the great concern across the country over the rising cases of ritual murders by unscrupulous people, most of them very young, who are seeking to get rich at all cost.

The minister said the federal government, therefore, decided to use the visit to begin the process of raising national awareness of this scourge.

He said the National Orientation Agency (NOA), an agency under his ministry, is already partnering with religious and traditional organizations as well as NGOs to forge behavioural change, especially among the youth, some of whom are afflicted by the get-rich-quick syndrome.

He said, “Recently, in Ogun State, four young men, one of whom is 18 years old, murdered their 20-year-old female friend for money rituals. One of them said they learnt about using human parts for money rituals from social media.

“Of course, you are also aware of a case involving a female student of the University of Jos who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend for ritual purposes. These killings have been widely reported by the media.”

Quoting an NGO, Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta (PIND), he said 150 women and girls were killed for ritual purposes between January 2018 and December 2021.

“The NGO said the prevailing situation is driven by a growing demand for human body parts for money-making. It added that the trend endangers the safety and security of women and girls,” he said.

He said the fact that some of these ritualists said they learnt the money-making tricks from some social media platforms has given a further fillip to our campaign to rid social media of unwholesome content.

“Call it social media regulation or whatever, no serious nation today will allow its social media space to be suffused with dangerous content.

“As we have said many times, we have no intention to stifle the media or constrict the social media space. But we will not relent in our efforts to ensure a responsible use of the social media,” he said.

He said many have also blamed Nollywood for featuring money rituals in some of its movies, saying this has negatively influenced the vulnerable youth.

To mitigate this, he said he has directed the National Film and Video Censors Board, the body set up to regulate the film and video industry in Nigeria, to take this issue into consideration while performing its role of censoring and classifying films and videos.

“I have also directed NFVCB to engage with stakeholders in the film industry in order to express the concerns of the government and Nigerians on the need to eschew money ritual content in their movies.

“Finally, we appeal to religious, traditional and political leaders to be part of efforts to reorientate our youth, in particular, to realize that success comes through hard work, not money rituals,” he added.