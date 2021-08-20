Kaduna State government, on Friday, revealed that nemesis has caught up with two groups of bandits in Giwa local government area of the state, who in a fratricidal gun duel killed nine of their members.

A statement issued by Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said credible human intelligence networks informed government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

The statement explained that intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village last Wednesday with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated,” the statement said.

Acting Kaduna State governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, noted the report with thanks, and urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards the apprehending of criminal elements in the area.

Aruwa, however, added that “Investigations and security patrols are ongoing.”