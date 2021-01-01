BY ERNEST NZOR |

President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed the managing director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Engr Buhari B. Mohammed, to prepare his handover note and forward same to the minister of Water Resources Mr Suleiman Adamu, on before yesterday.

President Buhari made the call in a letter dated December 15 and signed by the ministry’s director of River Dams Operations and Directorate, A. J. Ochigbo.

The letter reads in part: Please recall your appointment by Mr President as managing director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority, Sokoto with effect from 05th January, 2017. The appointment which is for a four year tenure expires on 04th January 2021.

“I am directed to advise you to hand-over to the next most senior officer of the establishment, provided the officer does not have any pending disciplinary matter, until the appointment of a substantive Managing Director/Chief Executive by Mr President.

“I am also to advise you to forward a copy of the duly signed Handing-and- taking over Note(s) to the Honourable Minister as soon as the procedure is completed on 04th January, 2021.

“Please, accept the assurances of the Honourable Minister’s esteemed regards.”