By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 10 women, who are small business owners have benefitted from the micro-credit scheme of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA.

The benefitting women from the annual event, which started in 2018/2019 Rotary Year, were drawn from the Rotary Community Corps of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) 19, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the presentation of cheques to the beneficiaries in Port Harcourt, President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Veronique Tabai, said the loans were meant to assist small business owners grow.

Tabai said: “My club had embarked on Port Harcourt GRA’s micro credit scheme for the year 2020. It is an annual programme which started in 2018/2019 Rotary Year where we assist small businesses with small loans to people either to use to start their own businesses on to increase their businesses.

“It is for small scale businesses and sole proprietors, trying to make ends meet.

This year in particular, we visited women in Mopol 19 barracks and we gave 10 of them these loans that are completely interest-free and are returnable over a long period of time.

“The whole idea is that if the first batch are able to return in record time, we will increase the amount of money and give the second batch next year.

“It is an annual programme of the club and we hope to sustain it as we try to assist people to grow their business.”

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, Rotary International District 9141 Governor, Virginia Major, explained to the beneficiaries what the opportunities the loans could bring to them, their families and communities.

Major stated that the interest-free loans were worth it considering the current harsh economic situation in the country.