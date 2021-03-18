By INNOCENT ODOH

Major ethnic groups in Rivers State have merged in order to wrest power from the upland section of the state which has held sway at the helm of affairs.

LEADERSHIP gathered that stakeholders from the Kalabari and Ogoni ethnic nationalities of the state have agreed to a treaty to work together to ensure that power rotates to the Riverine section of the state in the next political dispensation.

Leader of the Sociopolitical Pressure Group, Kengema Unity Forum, Ambassador Sobomabo Jackrich led other stakeholders of the Kalabari Kingdom at the strategic meeting between the two ethnic groups held in Degema Local Government Area recently.

He said the glaring realities of political marginalization and lopsided development of the state under the Governor Nyesom Wike administration, has informed the need for the Ogonis and the Kalabaris to work together to achieve their political and economic freedom.

According to him: “It is however unfortunate that the Ogonis though

being part of the Upland section of the state, and hosting several

multinationals and also playing host to some of the nation’s key

assets like the NNPC and a refinery, have been one of the worst hit in

terms of environmental degradation, socioeconomic and political

marginalization”.

He noted that judging from the political history of the state in the

past twenty two years, it will only be fair to consider the Riverine

and most specifically, the Kalabaris to have a shot to occupy the

Brick House in the next political dispensation of the state.

“The Kengema Unity Forum which is the mouthpiece of the Kalabari

people, therefore seizes this medium to appeal to you our Ogoni

brothers and sisters to lend us your support to enable us achieve this

lofty heights.

“As I asserted earlier, the issue of upland/riverine power rotation

has become very necessary following growing concerns of concentration

of development in mostly a section of the state, he said.

He lamented that despite the enormous contributions of the Ogonis to

the socioeconomic well-being of the state, there’s no government

presence in the Ogoni axis under the Wike- led administration.

Contributing, Niger Delta freedom fighter, Mujahid Asari Dokubo said

political freedom of the two major ethnic groups was inevitable

especially as they have agreed to work in synergy.

He urged the people to be resolute and steadfast to ensure that power

rotates to the Riverine, adding that the feat will not be attained

without sacrifices.

On their part, Ogoni Stakeholders including the leader of Ogoni

Liberation Initiative, Reverend Dr Fabike Douglas, President, South

South Youth Initiative, Saviour Oscar, Human Rights Activist, Barr

Isaiah Kenwi in their response agreed to work together with the

Kalabaris saying so far as the future was well defined.

The event was attended by respected traditional rulers, women groups,

religious leaders, youth associations and captains of industry from

both ethnic groups.