By Anayo Onukwugha |

A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Chris Mba and former chairman, Andoni local government area of the state, Hon.

Emmanuel Eneyo, yesterday led about 300 of their supporters to dump a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Magnus Abe, to the faction loyal to the minister of Transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Amaechi’s camp, popularly referred to as the mainstream, led by Barrister Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, is recognised by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led national caretaker committee of the APC.

Speaking at a reception organised for the returnees at the APC secretariat in Port Harcourt, Mba, expressed sadness that some members of the party were out to weaken the party and thereafter defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Describing his return to the main fold as homecoming, the former lawmaker who was the leader of Senator Abe’s faction in Andoni local government area, said those who are decamping were heavyweights and grassroots politicians.

He said: “This is homecoming for me. When I spoke with our leader, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, I told him that I am a political prodigal son and that I am coming back to my political family. I told him that he should have a place in his heart to forgive me and he said he has nothing against me as we have come a long way.

“Gathered here today are not paperweight politicians, but heavyweights and grassroots politicians. I took a deep thought about the progress of our party. I feel pained that some people are trying to drag the party backward. They are planning to do all they can to weaken the party and thereafter empty themselves into the opposition party.

“APC is the party and we will continue to rule Nigeria. We will certainly rule Rivers State in 2023. It appears to me that certain elements there are not interested in the peace and unity of the party.

Senator Magnus Abe is aware that I have left and he knows my reasons.

Let us join hands with Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to make this party stronger.”

Receiving the returnees, Caretaker Committee chairman of APC in the state, Barrister Isaac Abbot Ogbobula, assured them that they won’t be kept at the back bench as they would participate in all activities of the party like every other member.

Ogbobula, who was represented by the party secretary, Hon. Baridom Badom, expressed hope that with the returnees, the APC will be stronger in Andoni local government area.