No fewer than seven suspected armed members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), were killed on Thursday evening when a joint security team, raided the group’s camp located in a forest between Oyigbo and Eleme local government areas of Rivers State.

The joint security team, comprising of personnel of the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had stormed the camp located in the forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas.

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, in an unsigned statement issued in Port Harcourt, said five persons, suspected to be operatives of the ESN were arrested during the operation, while arms and ammunition were recovered at the camp during the raid that took place at about 6:15pm on Thursday.

The statement reads in part: “6 Division, in conjunction with Keystone, DSS and NSCDC led by Brigadier-General MD Danja conducted clearance/raid operations at suspected IPOB/ESN camp in Agbochia Forest along Pipelines Road Ogali/ Kom-Kom boundary between Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas of Rivers State.

“During the clearance/raid Operations, the team came in contact with the IPOB/ESN members. However, during the firefight, 7 x IPOB/ESN members were neutralized and 5 x suspects were arrested.

“Items recovered during the clearance/raid include: Communication gadgets, assorted cell phones, army uniforms arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“Also recovered from the camp two AK 47 rifles, two G3 rifles, one locally made machine gun and one G3 magazine. Also recovered were include three rounds of 7.62mm special,10 rounds 7.62mm , 51mm NATO, one cutlass, five Baofeng handheld radios with chargers and 10 black berets.”