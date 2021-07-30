A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has directed his supporters not to participate in Saturday’s ward congress of the party.

He accused an official of the party sent from Abuja to organise the congress of deliberately frustrating the efforts of his supporters who paid for forms to participate in the exercise.

Abe spoke on Friday in Port Harcourt, the state capital, while addressing APC stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the state.

The APC leader stated that he has already approached the national leadership of the party, who had agreed to address the injustices meted out to the aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Abe said: “So, tomorrow (Saturday), I want to plead with everybody, I want to appeal with everybody, since they didn’t give you forms, don’t go and waste your time.

“Don’t go and fight there; don’t go and worry yourself. We will complain at the right time. There is a committee that has been set up. We are politicians and we will look for political solutions to the challenges we are facing.

“We are not participating in the congress. We will let the national leadership know what has happened and they will do something about it. They promised me that.”