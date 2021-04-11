By Anayo Onukwugha |

The Amanyanabo of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, King Disrael Gbobo Bobmamuel, has installed oil mogul, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as traditional head of Oruwari Group of Houses of Abonnema.

The installation followed Lulu-Briggs’ presentation to the Abonnema Council of Chiefs at the Abonnema Town Hall, jointly by the Young Briggs House and Oruwari Group of Houses.

With the development, the new traditional head becomes the Iniikeiroari VI, after his late father, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, who occupied the ancient stool as Iniikeiroari V of Kalabari Kingdom.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after, the newly installed Chief Lulu-Briggs, expressed gratitude to God for being found worthy to be the head of Oruwari Group of Houses of Abonnema.

He said: “I am humbled as a matter of fact. It is not always that your people find you worthy. This is a double honour. Less than a month ago, the entire community came out, the entire Kalabari Kingdom came out and the entire Rivers State came out to honour my family when we buried our father.

“Less than a month after, the entire Oruwari House has deemed me fit to put me on this ancient stool of Young Briggs. Young Briggs brought the Oruwari stool to Abonnema and this stool is as old as you can imagine.

“It is not always that they find you worthy. It’s really an honour that they found me worthy and Abonnema found me worthy so much that everybody had to come out on a Friday, in an emergency situation to make this happen. I can only continue to thank God for his mercies and his grace. I give him all the glory as I have always done.”

Speaking to newsmen also, the Amanyanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Gbobo Bobmanuel, described Lulu-Briggs’ installation as a milestone in the history of Abonnema.

Bobmanuel said: “The installation of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as head of the Oruwari Group of Houses is a milestone in the history of Abonnema.

“Young Briggs is one of the founding fathers of Abonnema. Today is a historic day in Abonnema where one of his offsprings is occupying his chieftaincy stool. It means peace is in Abonnema and we are all happy about it.”