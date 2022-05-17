Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State, Ambassador Leader Sampson, has said the party will not adopt consensus arrangement in the selection of its candidates for the 2023 general election.

He said the party was prepared to conduct it’s primaries in the state in line with the election timetable as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sampson told newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital yesterday that the ADC would adopt an indirect primary to determine who will represent the party in all the elective positions at different levels.

He said, “Honestly, ADC party is not adopting a consensus format in it’s selection of aspirants but indirect primary to determine who will represent the party in all the elective positions at different levels.

“Believe me, we are set and looking forward to coming out victorious across the 23 LGAs in 319 wards in Rivers State as to take over the Brick House in 2023.

“We have been seen as the only alternate party in the state with good ideology, sellable and sincere aspirants, who have been critically examined and ready to work to change the narratives of greedy leadership in the state.”

The ADC chairman stated that the party’s primaries, which will start from May 26, 2022, will stand the taste of time in annals of politics in the state.

Sampson appealed to the people to jealously guide their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

He also urged them to ensure that they vote wisely for ADC during the 2023 general elections in order to restore good governance in the state.