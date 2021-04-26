Rivers Angels retained the Nigeria Women’s Premier League title after beating Sunshine Queens 4-0 at Dipo Dina Stadium on Sunday.

The Jewel of Rivers reclaimed the country’s diadem when they pipped Confluence Queens 2-0 in the final in 2019 and finished the 2020-21 season in the top six to qualify for the Super Six.

With a ticket to continental competition up for grabs, Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Robo Queens, Delta Queens and Sunshine Queens converged in Ijebu Ode for the Super Six tournament.

Prior to Sunday’s tie, Edwin Okon’s ladies had garnered eight points from four matches in the Round Robin tournament, while Sunshine accrued seven points from the same number of games.

With just a win needed to retain the title, Oghenebrume Ikhekua gave the holders the lead with the opener two minutes before Vivian Ikechuchwu doubled the lead a minute from half-time.

After the restart, Alice Ogebe extended Rivers’ lead to three in the 63rd minute before Maryann Ezeanagu struck 11 minutes from full-time to wrap up their third consecutive four-goal victory.

The league triumph was Rivers Angels’ first back-to-back title and seventh overall following previous successes in 1994, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2019, with six of them won under Okon’s regime.

In other results, Robo Queens were held to a 1-1 draw by Delta Queens after Chiamaka Okwuchuwu’s effort from the penalty spot three minutes from full-time cancelled out Lawal Taiwo’s first-half opener.

Earlier, Bayelsa Queens condemned Edo Queens to their fifth defeat after a 3-0 victory to end their campaign on a high thanks to Juliet Sunday’s brace along with Zainab Olapade effort.

In the final table, Rivers finished on top with 11 points, followed by Delta and Robo with nine and eight points, respectively, while Bayelsa and Edo finished fifth and sixth with five, and no points.

Having emerged the champions, Rivers became the country’s representatives at the maiden WAFU-B zonal event in May, where they will bid to qualify for the Caf Women’s Champions League.