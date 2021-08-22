A former candidate for the House of Representatives seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha, has denied plans to dump the party for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Okocha, who was Chief of Staff to former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He stated that even though he has been attending state functions, especially the commissioning of projects based on the invitation of the state government, he has no plans to dump the party.

The APC chieftain said: “I am sure you know that Wike is governor of Rivers State and not governor of PDP. I have attended state government events because I am a stakeholder in the state, especially commissioning of projects. I have attended quiet a lot on invitation.

“There is no plan to join the PDP. It is a personal thing. If I wanted to port for the PDP, that would have been long done. I was part of building of the APC. My life and that of my family members were put on the line. So, I don’t think I want to leave the party in a hurry for anybody. I don’t think so.”

Okocha, who described himself as a founding member of the APC in the state, said the issue of joining the APC in 2014 was a collective decision.

“In Rivers State, you can see that from 2015 till now, the state has been under the governance of the Peoples Democratic Party, which is the party that was removed from office at the centre and the circumstances that led to that are well-known to a good number of us here.

“Now, in 2015, we lost it and the argument that we made and keep and keep making is that the military brought in the jackboots and the federal apparati. That is the argument as far as we are concerned. I was a candidate for Obio/Akpor federal constituency.

“The President then was PDP but he couldn’t use the federal might to deliver himself. Okay, let’s say they used the federal might here for whatever reasons and nobody can contemplate it. Then, what happened in 2019?

“The issue of joining the APC was collectively resolved because somebody has to be at the centre. All of us agreed that it was going to be the best of all decisions,” Okocha stated.