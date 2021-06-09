A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described the recent defection of two stalwarts of the party in Rivers State, Dr Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and Hon Igo Aguma, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a good omen for the party.

Ikanya, who is former APC chairman in the state and Aguma, who was a factional chairman of the party, recently led hundreds of their supporters to the PDP during an event that was attended by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt yesterday, attributed the defection of the duo to the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, which refused to recognise Aguma as the authentic chairman of the APC.

He said: “For conscious political watchers, it was a home coming rather than a defection rally, as the fair weather politicians and pretentious party men have always been with Governor Wike.

“The judgement handed down by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which made nonsense of their claims and exposed their clandestine gimmicks against the APC, led to their formal exit from the progressives party.

“The judgement thus reintegrated them into the Peoples Democratic Party, it was the only alternative left to help their status as political nomads. Their ploy with Wike was to usurp power and take over the affairs of the APC but their scheme met its waterloo.

“The multi-million naira reception was organised as a response to the gale of defection that recently rocked the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, where dozens of political heavyweights, including former commissioners, special assistants, board members and close allies of Governor Wike, alongside their supporters, left the licking umbrella party to pitch their tent with the APC.

“How people who ganged up to work against the aspiration and vision of APC for Rivers State assumed to have defected to PDP, a party they have been working for since 2015, when Dr.Dakuku Peterside was elected to fly the flag of the party, and again in 2019, when it became crystal clear that their choice candidate, Senator Magnus Abe could not fly the flag of the party, beats one’s imagination,” he said