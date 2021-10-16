The names of Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and his loyalists were not on the delegates’ list for the ongoing state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

This is as ballot casting for the nationwide state congresses of the APC commenced at about 11:45am at the Polo Club, Port Harcourt.

Some prominent loyalists of the former Senator, whose names were not on the delegates’ list, are former Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Otelemaba Amachree and former Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Golden Ben Chioma.

LEADERSHIP learnt that Abe and his loyalists did not participate in the previous nationwide members registration and revalidation exercise of the party in the state.

It was also learnt that the former lawmaker’s loyalists allegedly boycotted the ward and local government congresses earlier held by the APC in the state.