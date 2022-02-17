A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the next government in the state come 2023 will not discriminate against them.

This is as he called on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike not to only be tough on illegal refining, but also be tough on the causes of the illegal refining, saying that there seems to be no end in sight for the soot menace in the state.

Princewill spoke on Wednesday through a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, in response to a statement by the PDP faulting his comments on the state government’s fight against illegal refining of petroleum products.

He said: “Not everything is about politics. Let me assure the PDP people listening that the next government will not discriminate against you. No matter your leanings, you will be safe.

“What I expect of you is to love your state far more than you love your party. Think about your children and the children they will have to face. I have refused to abuse Wike, not because I cannot. All the angels know Wike has plenty of faults. I refuse to abuse him because that’s all we hear in the news.

“Meanwhile our children are dying. This is the wrong message to send. After Wike has gone, nobody should touch him. I won’t support it. We have to move on. This season of bitterness has to end.”

Princewill stated that there was the need for the people of the state, irrespective of their political leaning to close ranks in order to assure investors that the state is safe for investment.

He said: “People who want to bring in their money to invest in Rivers, need to feel welcome. They need to know that we are jolly good fellows. They need to know that we are all brothers and sisters here. Not political zealots, always on the attack, looking for who to smear.

“I know we can not change overnight, but I can play my part. It was Tonye Cole who taught me that it is not only physical violence that we should be avoiding, we should be avoiding the verbal violence as well. If we want to keep on getting what we have been getting, we should keep on doing what we have been doing.

“But if we here want a more prosperous Rivers State, we really really really need peace. A word is enough for the wise. Not that we can not wage war. Nobody loves war more than me, when the cause is just. But will we govern over dead people?”