BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has mocked the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the just concluded local government election in the state.

This is as a chieftain of the party, Prince Tonye Princewill, has called on aggrieved PDP members in the state to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise in the APC to join the party.

The Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) had last Sunday declared PDP chairmanship and councillorship candidates as winners of the 23 local government councils and 309 wards elections in the state.

The APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt by its spokesman, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, described the entire local government election as complete scam, saying its decision not to participate in the election has been justified.

The statement reads in part: “We were clear from the outset that the Justice Omereji led RSIEC would not be trusted to organise credible elections that are free, fair and just.

“We were compelled at the time to look at the track record of the retired judge. Here is a judge who did everything in the book to deliver phony decisions against the APC. The position to nominate him to head the State Electoral Commission was a reward for his perversion of the law.”

Meanwhile, an APC chieftain in the state, Prince Tonye Princewill, has said the party was ready to welcome aggrieved PDP members who felt used and abused into its fold with open arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princewill, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, said: “I thank everyone who stood by us and revalidated their membership, you are the true world changers. To everyone yet to revalidate or newly register with the APC, I urge you to quickly do so now. Nothing is as powerful as an idea whose time has come. Together we will make a change.

“To all unhappy members of PDP, who feel used and abused, APC welcomes you with open arms, come and join us now. To members of the public who are neither here nor there, try APC. Join us as we round up our membership and revalidation exercise next week.”