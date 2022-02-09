All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has vowed to deal with those impersonating its elected officials in the state.

A faction of the party loyal to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has been parading as the duly elected executives of the APC in the state.

At the inauguration of the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (EXCO) of the APC in Port Harcourt, the state chairman, Chief Emeka Beke, said the time when individuals impersonated as the elected officers of the party in the state was over.

Beke said: “No man will ever again claim to be APC state chairman after today, except me. I have my mandate as the duly elected chairman of this party in Rivers State. If he tries it he will be made to face the law.”

The APC chairman also served notice on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to be prepared to engage the party in fair contest as 2023 approaches and not use the judiciary to undermine and destabilise the APC.

He said, “If the governor is a man, he should come to the field and contest elections with the APC without resorting to the misuse of the state judiciary to undermine and destabilize our party.”

Beke thanked God, the leader of APC in the state and minister of transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as well as party members for the opportunity to serve as the state party chairman after being overwhelmingly voted for at the last state congress of the party.

He said, “Let me first of all thank the Almighty God who makes all things beautiful at his own time for giving me life to see this day. May His name alone be praised in Jesus’ name.

“Join me in thanking my leader, our Leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for being the tool whom God used to bring me to this enviable position that is full of enormous challenges.

“I pray to God Almighty to give me the grace and wisdom to lead our party to victory come 2023. This is a new dawn in the history of our party. I assure all party members of a level playing field and equal opportunities.

“This is the era to pursue, overtake and recover all that the enemy has stolen from our dear Rivers State. Together in one accord, we shall succeed in Jesus’ name.”