By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has approved the suspension of former senator representing Rivers South-East district, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, from the party for anti-party activities.

The party also approved the suspension of APC factional Chairman in the state, Hon. Igo Aguma, former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and a member of the party, Livingstone Wechie from the party.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committed of APC in the state, Isaac Abbott Ogbobula, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, also announced the expulsion of caretaker committee members of the Aguma-led faction of the party in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Ogbobula stated that the approval of the suspension of the Abe and others following communication received from their various wards in Gokana and Port Harcourt City local government areas of the state

He said: “One of the decisions we took in today’s (Saturday) meeting was the cleaning up of the party and then to take disciplinary measures against obvious distractions against party members who had obviously impacted on the Constitution of the party.

“We received communication from some wards and local government resulting from their own meeting particularly on anti-party activities. We received communication from Ward 16 of Gokana local government area of the state, through the local government caretaker committee.

“We also received from Ward 2 of Port Harcourt City local government area, Ward 10 of Port Harcourt City local government area and Ward 19 of Port Harcourt City local government area. All these communications were received from the wards through the local government area caretaker committees earlier mentioned.

“In Ward 16 of Gokana local government area, it was resolved by members of the party in that Ward 16 that Senator Magnus Abe, having conducted himself in a manner that runs contrary to the decision of the party; that is to say, having severally engaged in anti-party activities towards disrupting the efficient organization and running of the party in the state.

“That he Abe) be and was suspended by the Ward and it was confirmed by the Gokana local government area party members and Excos and same was sent to the state caretaker committee and in our meeting, we looked at issues raised against Senator Magnus Abe and we hereby confirm his suspension and infact, recomnend his expulsion from the party.”