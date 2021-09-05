The Rivers State Bureau of Public Procurement (RSBPP) has trained chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, on pubic procurement laws as well as transparency and accountability in governance.

Speaking during a one-day training workshop in Port Harcourt on Friday, RSBPP acting director, Igonibo Thompson, said the workshop was imperative to ensure that council chairmen understood how public procurement laws work and to ensure compliance.

Thompson stated that the training was in batches, adding that the Bureau has trained other directors of various departments of the govenrment on public procurement laws.

He also announced that trophies will be given to local government councils, who comply most with public procurement laws, while urging them to keep complying with the laws.

RSBPP boss said: “It is a continuous process we have started to ensure that they (Local Government Councils) adhere to public procurement laws and regulations. There is a law that guides public procurement, and our job is to ensure they are in full compliance.

“They have just been sworn in, so this training is imperative for them. The LGAs are in better compliance than some MDAs! It gladdens our heart that this activity is yielding the desired fruits.

“Another name for public procurement is due process. We do know that the public procurement issue is a very serious one which in some other climes have put people in trouble.

“We have had one-on-one conversation with some of you and I want to assure you that our doors are open to ensure compliance with the law.”

Speaking on behalf of all the council chairmen, the Mayor of Port Harcourt, Allwell Ihundah, commended the Bureau for the workshop.

Ihundah assured that LGA chairmen will be coming from time to time to the Bureau for advice and guidance to ensure due process in governance.

“This workshop has been very impactful. And I can tell you that we are gojng to be more available in terms of project execution, procurement and so on.

“The knowlegde that we have acquired here, we are going to go back to our various LGAs and put them in practice and ensure that we are people who comply with due process,” the Mayor said.