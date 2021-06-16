The people of Finima community in Bonny local government area of Rivers State, the host to the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), have announced their decision to severe ties with the company following its alleged refusal to accord them, the host community rights, as stipulated in the law.

Advertisements





The community said it was regrettable that the company would carry on with the groundbreaking ceremony of its Train Seven project, without addressing the issues raised by them, which led to the protest.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt, chairman of Buoye Omuso Brown House, Chief Inima Dickson Brown, accused the company of conniving with the traditional leadership in Bonny, to hire thugs to unleash mayhem on them during their last protest.

Brown said the community in the protest demanded for the full implementation of the extant laws of Nigeria as codified in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Development Act, and the Community Content Guidelines of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB)

He emphasised that Finima community did not create the NOGICD Act, but since the law is there, they were only asking for the provisions of the law to be implemented by NLNG Limited.

“For those that do not know, let us put it on record that Nigerian LNG Limited is sited on Finima land and all negotiations prior to the siting and construction of both Nigerian LNG Limited’s Industrial and Residential areas were done exclusively with the leadership of Finima.

“We challenge any person, persons, or group of persons that has evidence to the contrary, to please come forward with same, and not to be peddling false information on social media for the gullible to believe,” he said.

Brown, who accused the company of being economical with the truth, especially in its dealings with Finima, its host community, said it was regrettable that five days after the attack, the traditional leadership in Bonny have not come out to deny the incident or condemn it.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Finima community has tried to interface with NLNG on several occasions without much success, hence Finima Capacity Development Committee (FCDC) was set up to drive the process.